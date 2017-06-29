Summer NAMM 2017: Martin reimagines the D-28, releases Jason Isbell D-18 and stunning limited-edition acoustic guitars

SUMMER NAMM 2017: It just wouldn’t be a trade show without a boatload of new Martin models, and this year’s SNAMM offering doesn’t disappoint.

Among the highlights are a re-imagining of the iconic D-28, a signature D-18 for Jason Isbell, some beautifully adorned limited-editions, an FSC-certified acoustic guitar, and the appearance of the LR Baggs Anthem pickup system in select standard series models. Phewph.

And that’s all in addition to the worn-finished StreetMaster and Ed Sheeran Divide models announced earlier in the year.

Head on through the gallery for a closer look at each model, and visit Martin Guitar for more info.