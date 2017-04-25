Martin unveils Ed Sheeran Divide Signature Edition acoustic guitar

With each successive (and ridiculously successful) album, red-headed pop heartthrob Ed Sheeran gets a new signature model - and this year's world-dominating ÷ is no exception, as Martin introduces the Divide Signature Edition acoustic guitar.

Following previous Plus and X acoustics, the Divide model features Ed's trademark Little Martin body size, with mahogany patterned HPL back and sides and a spruce top.

Ed-approved features include the custom blue rosette, laser-engraved divide symbol, black HPL headplate with album artwork, divide fret markers and rust-coloured neck.

The guitar is stage-ready, too, thanks to Fishman Sonitone electronics, while a nylon gigbag is also included.

Martin's Ed Sheeran Divide Signature Edition will be available later this year in both right- and left-handed configurations for £649/$699. Head over to Martin Guitar for more info.