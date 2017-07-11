Summer NAMM 2017: Fender unveils silver sparkle-finished Brad Paisley Road Worn Telecaster guitar

SUMMER NAMM 2017: In the first of what’s certain to be a busy week of announcements for Fender, the California guitar giant has revealed its latest collaboration with Brad Paisley, a signature Road Worn Telecaster.

Finished in a stunning relic’d silver sparkle finish, recreating one of Paisley’s own guitars, the country great’s Tele is made from a lightweight, resonant paulownia centre core with spruce top and back.

Elsewhere, the model’s packing a custom-wound ’64 Tele bridge pickup and Twisted Tele neck single coil, plus an enhanced ‘V’ neck shape with 9.5” radius and medium jumbo frets.

The Brad Paisley Road Worn Telecaster is available this summer for £1,079 - see Fender for more info.