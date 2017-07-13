Summer NAMM 2017: Fender debuts hand-wired ’64 Custom Deluxe Reverb guitar amp

SUMMER NAMM 2017: Fender has announced the hand-wired, ’64 Custom Deluxe Reverb guitar amp, a recreation of the Blackface combo beloved by guitarists the world over.

As per the original, the ’64 Custom Deluxe Reverb offers Bright and Normal channels (with tube-driven spring reverb and tremolo on both), hand-wired AB763 circuitry and 20 watts of output.

The amp’s pine cabinet boasts an extra-heavy textured vinyl covering and lightly aged silver grille cloth, and houses a 12” Jensen C-12Q speaker.

Also included are Fender Vintage Blue tone capacitors, four 12AX7 and two 12AT7 preamp tubes, a 5AR4/GZ34 rectifier tube, a matched pair of 6V6 output tubes, as well as a footswitch and amp cover.

The ’64 Custom Deluxe Reverb is available from September for £2,289.