Summer NAMM 2017: Epiphone announces 8 new guitar and bass models, including $99 Les Paul
SUMMER NAMM 2017: Hold up: a Les Paul with single coils? You better believe it: the Les Paul SL is the most affordable two-pickup LP ever, and heads up Epiphone’s formidable SNAMM line-up.
Besides the previously announced James Bay ‘1966’ Century, the company has launched a number of tasty basses (Thunderbird Vintage Pro, anyone?), quality acoustics and new, low-price tag LP and SG models.
Epiphone Les Paul SL
PRESS RELEASE: Epiphone presents the 2017 Les Paul SL, the most affordable 2-pickup Les Paul ever made with a slim lightweight Poplar body with powerful Epiphone Ceramic pickups.
Available in six exclusive colors—Ebony, Heritage Cherry Sunburst, Pacific Blue, Sunset Yellow, Turquoise, and Vintage Sunburst.
Available from September.
Epiphone AJ-210CE Outfit
PRESS RELEASE: Epiphone presents the new AJ-210CE Acoustic/Electric Outfit, a superb professional dreadnought guitar featuring a Select Spruce top with classic cutaway, state of the art Shadow Performer Tuner Preamp and NanoFlex under saddle pickup system, plus a hard case.
Dreadnought acoustic guitars like the AJ-210CE are renowned for their commanding volume and full tone that’s perfect for singer songwriters or for leading a band. And like every Epiphone, the AJ-210CE comes with Epiphone’s Limited Lifetime Guarantee.
Available from July.
Epiphone SG-Special VE
PRESS RELEASE: The new Epiphone SG-Special VE is a great way for new players to discover a rock classic at a price anyone can afford.
Featuring Epiphone open-coil humbuckers with Ceramic Magnets and available in five beautiful Vintage Worn finishes including Cherry, Ebony, Heritage Cherry Sunburst, Vintage Sunburst, and Walnut.
Available from July.
Epiphone Les Paul Studio LT
PRESS RELEASE: Epiphone presents the new Les Paul Studio LT, an incredible introduction to the world’s greatest electric guitar that is affordable for everyone.
The Les Paul Studio LT has all the classic “Les Paul” features including a carved Mahogany top, powerful Zebra-Coil Ceramic humbuckers, and a Mahogany neck with an easy-to-play tapered neck joint.
Available in Ebony, Heritage Cherry Sunburst, Vintage Sunburst, and Walnut color finishes.
Available from August.
Epiphone Masterbilt DR-400MCE
PRESS RELEASE: The Masterbilt DR-400MCE Acoustic/Electric Guitar is Epiphone’s most affordable solid body acoustic guitar ever made with the legendary build quality that Masterbilts are world famous for.
Featuring a Solid Sitka Spruce Top, cutaway for easy access, Mahogany body and neck, bone nut, and the superb eSonic HD preamp system and NanoFlex-HD pickup for true acoustic sound when plugged in.
Available in Natural, Faded Cherry Sunburst, Violinburst and Vintage Sunburst.
Available from September.
Epiphone Masterbilt Century De Luxe 4-String Bass
PRESS RELEASE: Epiphone presents the newest member of the Masterbilt Century family, the Masterbilt De Luxe Classic 4-String Acoustic/Electric Bass Guitar, featuring all of the Masterbilt Century’s critically acclaimed features including a Solid Spruce top with traditional longitudinal bracing, Ebony fretboard, and the eSonic and Shadow NanoFlex HD pickup system for true acoustic tone when plugged in.
Available from October.
Epiphone Embassy Pro Bass
PRESS RELEASE: Epiphone presents the new Embassy PRO Bass, inspired by the rare 60s classic and commemorating the 60th anniversary of Epiphone joining the Gibson Family of Instruments.
Featuring new ProBucker #760 Bass Humbuckers and improved hardware including a Tune-o-matic bridge, a 1960s-inspired “claw” tailpiece, and 2-on-a-side Premium 17:1 ratio tuners for better balance. Available in Antique Ivory, Dark Cherry, and Ebony finishes.
Available from October.
Epiphone Thunderbird Vintage Pro Bass
PRESS RELEASE: The Epiphone Thunderbird Vintage PRO Bass is an incredibly accurate reproduction of the classic electric bass first introduced in 1963 that has since powered dozens of hits by artists like The Who, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and Cheap Trick.
Featuring new ProBucker Bass Humbuckers and a vintage styled 60s Tune-o-matic bridge and Claw tailpiece. The new Thunderbird Vintage PRO is available in Alpine White, Ebony, and Tobacco Sunburst.
Available from October.