Summer NAMM 2017: Epiphone announces 8 new guitar and bass models, including $99 Les Paul

SUMMER NAMM 2017: Hold up: a Les Paul with single coils? You better believe it: the Les Paul SL is the most affordable two-pickup LP ever, and heads up Epiphone’s formidable SNAMM line-up.

Besides the previously announced James Bay ‘1966’ Century, the company has launched a number of tasty basses (Thunderbird Vintage Pro, anyone?), quality acoustics and new, low-price tag LP and SG models.

Head on through the gallery for the lowdown on each model, and pay a visit to Epiphone for more info.