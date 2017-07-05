Exclusive: James Bay on guitar tones, his second album and why he’s so excited about his signature Epiphone ‘1966’ Century

When we spoke to James Bay last year, he described himself as a guitar player first and foremost, and as the man single-handedly responsible for the relaunch of Epiphone’s long-forgotten Century model, we can think of no artist more deserving of a signature model.

We caught up with James at the launch of his Epiphone ‘1966’ Century to get the lowdown on the process of making the guitar, how the Century has shaped his playing and the tones he’s exploring for his much-anticipated second album…

MORE INFO: Epiphone unveils James Bay ‘1966’ Century signature guitar