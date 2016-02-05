James Bay talks Epiphone Centurys and 'blagging being a singer songwriter'

Bay’s rise to stardom has been swift by any measure, yet rare is the musician who simply appears on the world stage without a lots-of-hard-work backstory. What was he doing five years ago?

“I was wandering around being very acoustic, writing songs, and I’d sent myself off to guitar Shawshank Redemption,” he laughs.

“I couldn’t really play electrics because in my mind, I hadn’t written songs good enough for them. I’d grown up widdling away on electric guitars to Clapton’s From The Cradle, Joe Cocker’s Mad Dogs & Englishmen, to Exile On Main St, Texas Flood… I drowned myself in all that to the point where I needed to come back to the surface and rediscover music again for something different. And that was for songs.

I was learning. I’d take my songs to those nights and find out if people would shut up when they listened to them

“I was kinda pulling my hair out trying to write better and better songs,” he continues. “Songs that people wanted to listen to and hear again and again, and wanted to sing along to in a pub, in a club and in a venue.

“I felt that if I couldn’t write a great song on an acoustic guitar and perform it with just that and my voice, then I couldn’t move forward in music. I was wandering around the world - well, England (laughs) - with an acoustic guitar, playing open-mic nights, writing, working and learning.”

That can be a thankless experience, presumably - winning over audiences that are there to just see their own mates, more often than not?

“Sometimes,” he acknowledges. “But I was learning. I’d take my songs to those nights with my acoustic guitar and find out if people would shut up when they listened to them. And if they didn’t, I’d go away and work on them. If they listened to the chorus but not the second verse and the second chorus, that chorus clearly wasn’t good enough and needed to be better. So I’d work on it.”

That’s a very different approach from the vast majority of songwriters, we suggest, and it takes a lot of guts and humility to be critical of your own work?

I got away with selling an EP for £1 for a little bit, then it had to become free just to get rid of some

“Well it’s easy to be indulgent,” concurs Bay, latching onto our subtext. “It’s easy to just say, ‘I think this is the greatest thing I’ve ever done and probably the best thing anyone’s heard.’ Well ‘probably’ isn’t sure enough. It’s not me that’s going to buy my album 200,000 times. I don’t have enough money! I need hundreds of thousands of other people to want to buy it, so I had to write good enough songs.”

And what about work during all this writing - what was paying the bills? “A million bar jobs,” he sighs. “Bar after bar, getting fired or being asked to leave because I clearly wasn’t into it. And I wasn’t, I was just trying to make some money to get into London, because there were some half-decent open-mics going on there.

“I’d spent a couple of years in Brighton having a great time, learning, doing that same thing of finding out what works in front of an audience and what doesn’t. I went back to Hitchin where I grew up and worked in a load of bars… but I’m not interested in being in bars unless I’m playing to some people that wanted to buy my £1 EP.

“I got away with selling an EP for £1 for a little bit, then it had to become free just to get rid of some. So yeah, working a bit, but all other hours of the day and night were writing, and second guessing the hell out of every single idea!”