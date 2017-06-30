Epiphone unveils James Bay ‘1966’ Century signature guitar

When Epiphone revived the Century last year, it was undoubtedly due to the success of Brit singer-songwriter James Bay, who used the archtop to great effect on his Grammy-nominated debut album, Chaos And The Calm. Now, the guitarist has been rightly honoured with his own signature guitar.

Based on Bay’s own 1966 Century, the Ltd Ed James Bay ‘1966’ Century differs from Epi’s existing reissue courtesy of a Kinman Noiseless ‘Sweet Neck’ P-90 pickup, the same that features in Bay’s original.

Elsewhere, there’s a Gloss Cherry finish, ’60s-era rosewood bridge with brass wheels, Wilkinson machineheads, USA electronics, a ’60s era-inspired hardcase, plus a hand-signed Certificate of Authenticity and even a recreation of Bay’s own custom strap.

The cover illustration from Bay’s debut EP, The Dark Of The Morning, adorns the back of the headstock to boot.

The Ltd Ed James Bay ‘1966’ Century is available from July - we’ll have more from James soon, but for now, head over to Epiphone for more info.