Audified moves into hardware with the ‘hybrid’ Synergy R1 reverb/saturator

Audio effects developer Audified has made the move into hardware with the Synergy R1, a ‘remote-controlled’ 500 series modular device. This features digital reverb and analogue saturator sections, and can be controlled using a dedicated plugin from within your DAW.

This best of both worlds box contains seven reverb algorithms (ranging from Room to Tunnel) which can be tweaked with four front-panel parameters. On the other side, there are three switchable saturation circuits and a Gain control. Both sections feature wet/dry mix controls, and the effects can be used individually or in combination.

Software control comes courtesy of the Synergy R1 plugin. Hardware parameters can be automated and saved within projects, and multi-instance support means that you can assign several plugins to one hardware unit. There’s also a standalone control application.

The Synergy R1 is available now priced at $1399. Find out more on the Audified website.