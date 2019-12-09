Sugar Bytes boots up DrumComputer, its new synthetic drum machine plugin

Sugar Bytes has found its groove again and released DrumComputer, a new plugin that specialises in synthetic beats.

You get eight individual sound engines, each of which has its own channel and can call on three distinct synthesis layers: Resonator, Wavetable and Resynth.

There are numerous effects and modulation possibilities, too, along with intelligent randomisation options that can create individual sounds and complete kits for you.

These sounds can be turned into patterns in the feature-packed 16-step/16-pattern sequencer, and there are modulation sequencers as well. When you’ve got a beat that you’re happy with you can drag and drop it as MIDI, with all relevant pattern information being transported across.

DrumComputer is also designed for live use. Sounds can be assigned to your keyboard and you can set up key zones for rolls, pitch and modulations. You can also trigger mutes, enabling live rearranging, or switch between patterns to create longer performances.