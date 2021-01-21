Studio Sessions with Cubase: Flux Pavilion

For the latest edition of Studio Sessions with Cubase Future Music and Steinberg team up to bring you a peek into the studio of a truly titanic bass music artist, none other than electronic music legend Flux Pavilion AKA Josh Steele.

Responsible for dubstep anthems like I Can’t Stop and Bass Cannon, and sampled by Jay-Z & Kanye West in their track Who Gon Stop Me, Josh invites us into his London studio to see how he created the euphoric Twitterbird from his new album .wav.

In part one he shows us how he made the lead sound, which was created with crowdsourced samples from his social media followers. He also talks about how he made the track's beat from largely unprocessed one-shots, discusses how changing the key of a track can have a drastic affect its emotional impact, and shows us how he got the track's guitar tones with his crazy pedalboard, featuring a distortion effect he built himself.

In part two he shows us how he made the hardware and software-based synth parts, creating big bass lines, and conjuring up effects and atmospheres with his awesome Eurorack modular synth. He also reveals the details of the plugins used on its mastering chain, a convenient software recreation of his trusty hardware chain.

For more on Flux Pavilion you can visit his YouTube channel and check out the album .wav, an eclectic melange of bass music and electronica which drops January 21st.

Watch part 2 below.