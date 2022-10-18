Strymon has released its first plugin: the BigSky reverb

By Rob Laing
published

$199 with a 7-day free trial available

Strymon's acclaimed Big Sky reverb pedal is now available as a $199 / £209.99 plugin with 12 unique algorithms, including its benchmark Shimmer. 

The BigSky's reputation is such that it's widely regarded as the world's best reverb pedal; an incredibly richly featured piece of hardware that's inspired players for years. Its launch as a plugin opens its potential to even more musicians. 

It's available to US customers through the Strymon (opens in new tab) site and Sweetwater (opens in new tab), GB Music (opens in new tab) in Canada and Gear4Music (opens in new tab) in the UK. 

Once again we're sorry to see British customers find themselves falling foul of the current exchange rate with a £209.99 asking price compared to $199 in the US.

For the substantial asking price you'll get a direct digital port of the BigSky pedal with Room , Halls, Spring and Shimmer reverbs and the more experimental Swell, Bloom, Chorale and Cloud models. 

