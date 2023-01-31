MIDI sequencing plugin Strokes revamped with sampler and effects

Last year, we told you about Cong Burn's Strokes, a MIDI sequencing plugin capable of generating complex rhythms, melodies and modulation signals that we described as an "instant inspiration generator".

Strokes OG version was already pretty powerful, equipped as it was with seven interconnected modules that offered a variety of functions to the user. The plugin's since been updated, however, and packed with even more functionality that transforms it into a "fully fledged instrument and groovebox".

The updated version of Strokes has been outfitted with eight samplers and two effects modules, a reverb and a delay. The samplers are deeply integrated with sequencer, and each is equipped with all the tweakable parameters you'd expect, including a multi-mode filter, effects sends and four modulation lanes.

On top of these new features, Strokes has been revamped with Ableton Link integration, cross-platform project sharing and a bundled sample pack featuring over 100 sounds captured from a Machinedrum, Monomachine and Nord Drum 2.

Strokes is available now for Mac and PC in VST3, AU, AUv3 and standalone formats for £35, and as an iOS app for £19.99.

Find out more on Cong Burn's website.

Revisit our interview with Cong Burn's John Howes.