Strata does things that other Ableton Live controllers can’t, says its creator

There are plenty of Ableton Live controllers on the market already, but Strata is different to all of them. This is according to Envision Sound, Technologies, which is currently pitching its new product on Kickstarter.

The combination of pads, button and knobs might look familiar - though not in exactly this configuration - but Envision says that, thanks to the use of a control surface script, which sits between the controller and Live, Strata can do things that its rivals can’t.

To make its case, the company has put together a comparison with Push 2 , Ableton’s own Live controller. The takeaway is that, rather than being used to launch clips, create sequences and play notes, Strata is “a menu of modes and options, track selectors, and mixer controls”.