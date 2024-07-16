“This 5-string electric guitar is a literal dream of mine”: Strandberg launches Jacob Collier signature model – headless and tuned to DAEAD, it’s like nothing we’ve seen before

Strandberg and Jacob Collier have officially launched the Grammy-winning multi-instrumentalist’s much-anticipated signature guitar, and it truly is an guitar like no other.

For starters, the Boden Djesse JC 5 is headless. Okay, yes, this is Strandberg, and an evolution of the Swedish brand’s groundbreaking Boden design, so of course we should have expected that. But more to the point, it has only five strings – and it ships tuned low-to-high DAEAD.

This electric guitar design might be off the wall but it is no gimmick. If you’ve got a copy of Djesse Vol 4, you will have heard it already. It is what Collier used on WELLLL and Never Gonna Be Alone, with the Boden Djesse JC 5 popping up in the video for the former. And it is proof that sometimes you need something completely different to open up your creativity.

There is, however, a more traditional version, with Strandberg also offering this limited edition model in a six-string variant that ships in standard tuning, EADGBE. But you would be hard pushed to call either instrument traditional or standard.

From the banana yellow finish and the headless design to arguably the most radical of Strandberg’s innovations, namely that patented EndurNeck profile offering a super-ergonomic feel, this is a bold evolutionary leap for guitar design.

Similarly, the Lace Alumitone Humbuckers that grace the neck and bridge positions are a pair of future-forward electric guitar pickups, eschewing copper for aluminium and taking a “current driven design” approach. What this makes for is a pickup with low resistance and high-output.

This 5-string electric guitar is a literal dream of mine – a singular instrument that lends itself to guitarists of all ages and stages Jacob Collier

They certainly look gnarly, and retail direct from Lace for £209 a set if you’re looking for an aftermarket paradigm shift. On Collier’s guitar, they are finished in blue, matching the EGS Rev7 hardware, and they are controlled by red and green knurled metal volume and tone controls, with a five-way pickup selector offering split-coil voicings.

The splashes of colour – just look at the primary colour fretboard inlays – allied to that yellow finish give Collier’s guitar a playful, Fisher Price vibe, and that kind of betrays the sort of childlike innocence with which he approaches music, as though it were all finger paints and soft-play. When you are that talented, perhaps that’s what it’s like.

“What can I say about the mighty Strandberg? Total masters of their craft… welders of the most delicious shreddable guitars known to man!” said Collier. “This 5-string electric guitar is a literal dream of mine – a singular instrument that lends itself to guitarists of all ages and stages. I’m so proud to have been a part of it, and so looking forward to it keeping me company forever!”

For Ola Stranberg, this launch is another boundary pushed. He invited players to try something different with the guitar.

“This collaboration with Jacob Collier has been an extraordinary journey,” he said “Together, we have created instruments that not only challenge traditional norms but invite musicians to explore new musical landscapes.”

These models have a neck-through build, with chambered basswood bodies and maple tops, roasted maple necks. The fingerboard has a 20” radius and is made from ebonol, seating 24 Jescar stainless steel frets.

Strandberg is making these Jacob Collier signature models in limited quantities and in batches. Collier says they are making just 100 of the 5-string. There are no details on prices yet. To join the waiting list, head to Strandberg US or Strandberg EU, or head to the official Jacob Collier site.