Stone Sour's Roy Mayorga: my top 10 tips for recording drums

“I’m really pleased with the drum sounds on this record,” says Stone Sour’s Roy Mayorga. “We didn’t use any samples or any of that crap. We went natural on everything.”

The record that Mayorga speaks of is Hydrograd, the band’s sixth and the first since 2013’s House of Gold and Bones Part 2. The former Soulfly man admits that his 2016 stint on the road with Ministry had an influence on his beats on his latest Stone Sour effort.

“[Touring with Ministry] taught me even more about how to punch into the drum and to keep my hits more consistent. I think that comes across in this record. I think before there was a little bit more finesse involved and now I think I have more punch and force alongside the finesse.”

It’s a marriage of raw power and feel that pays off throughout the record, and Roy tells us that it has thrown up an album full of tracks that he can’t wait to take on the road.

“I’m really looking forward to playing Fabuless, which is the single we’ve just released,” he says. “I think the drumming on that song is really cool and high energy. There’s a song as well called Somebody Stole My Eyes which is probably the heaviest song on the record. I’m going to have a very fun time playing all of these songs live.”

With Hydrograd set to drop on 30 June, what better time to pick Roy’s brain on how to record killer parts and get stunning tones in the studio? Here we give you Roy Mayorga’s top ten tips for recording drums.

1. Sketch out your parts

“I don’t get too crazy when I’m writing, I just get a raw sketch of what I’m going to play.

“By the time I get to the studio to record it I will have lived with it for a few months and I will play the parts differently with more confidence and with a little flash here and there.

“On this album, the structure and foundations of what I came up with originally when writing is still there but I also added some fills and a few little details.”