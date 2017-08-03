Stewart Copeland talks Gizmodrome, Tony Visconti and why it’s great that people make music he hates

Unsurprisingly for a man with a CV as dazzlingly diverse as Stewart Copeland, when MusicRadar chats with the legendary musician he is spinning plates.

While his past works have included playing drums for one of the biggest bands on the planet in the shape of The Police, scoring film and video game music and working with some of the finest orchestras on the planet, today he is in London paying homage to another musical great.

Copeland is at the Union Chapel deep into rehearsals for A Life In Music, a live show celebrating the work of iconic producer Tony Visconti. Copeland’s role in the production is multi-faceted, not only will he sit behind the kit for a trio of tracks (Dancing In The Moonlight, Rebel Rebel and Get It On), but he is also acting as a mentor for the young talent also part of the performance. The whole thing is being recorded for a 90-minute special which will be screened on Sky Arts later in the year.

Typically, however, that is not all that Copeland is up to. He’s also on the promo trail for his Gizmodrome project. The band, also featuring Adrian Belew, Mark King and Vittorio Cosma, will release their debut album in September.

Plenty to talk about then, and, as always, the larger-than-life 65-year-old had plenty to say.

How did you become involved in A Life In Music?

“It was a telephone call. I guess Mr Visconti decided that he needed a little bit of bedlam on stage.”

What attracted you to this show?

“[Tony Visconti] is a legend. One can only bow down to such a legend. It turns out he is also a really sweet guy. That is what you will find with these big producers, one of the main talents that they have is what we call bedside manner. They make the artist, whether it is David Bowie or a brand new kid, relax and give their best.”

The most exciting thing about music today is music that I hate - and that’s good

What has it involved thus far?

“The people making this show have a pretty clear sense of fun so I’m having a blast. The new players who are amongst all of the wizened, seasoned, flinty-eyed professionals are actually kind of enjoying the ride because the flinty-eyed professionals are actually quite kindly.

"We are here to give an envelope in which these new folks can be comfortable and shine. The mission of the professionals is to make the non-professionals really give it up and go for it. So far, they’re really giving it up and going for it.

"The stage has a really good sound. This church, unexpectedly, has a pretty crisp sound for a seemingly echo-y room. When they get on there with a great PA, great instruments and monitors and really slick professionals and technicians, that is a pretty comfortable place for them.”

You’re working with unsigned acts as part of the performance; has your role included talent-spotting?

“[Musical Director] Nitin [Sawhney] and Tony have done most of the talent search. Once they figured out all of this cool talent I got to waltz in and give them pointers and tips that I have picked up along the way.

"I saw them a few months ago when they were very raw; they have been working on them, and already you can see a big result. There is the parable of the old coach watching the kids in a race and one guy with perfect technique comes in first, and just galumphing right behind him is the guy with bad technique and he comes in second.

"The coach will want to work with the kid that came in second because he can improve that kid and teach him the right way to do things and the right technique and then that kid will go faster. Even with bad technique he is almost as fast as the other guy.

"That is the case with these musicians; they are uncut diamonds in the rough. Nitin and Tony have been able to discern the real talent. They have looked at this hill and they could sense the gold in them hills. They’ve just got to get rid of all that dirt!”

There’s no guitar, no drum set, it is completely different way of making music which is utterly sacrilegious of course, but at last there has been a revolution in music... I have enormous respect for it but I will go back to listening to Stevie Ray Vaughan, because I’m an old bastard

Have you been hands-on in your role of offering advice?

“Oh yeah. There’s a rock band and they’ve got in-ear monitors and it is a new environment to them. I went up to them and said it was okay for them to ask everybody to stop for a minute and to make sure they got their monitors right.

"That’s what they’re here for, if they need to hear more drums, less guitar or whatever, don’t be shy, just tell them and they will fix it in a heartbeat. A professional musician at the soundcheck knows what to ask for. The crew is there for you; all you have to do is tell them what you want and they will get it for you. You can be comfortable in this environment.”

If you were able to go back to that early stage in your own career, what advice would you have for yourself?

“Everything I know now would probably have been detrimental to my ride. I would tell my younger self to relax, but if I had relaxed I probably wouldn’t have gotten to where I got to.

"I was angry, I was an angry young man and that kind of worked. But now I am a kindly old grandfather. Telling that young kid to relax is kind of the wrong advice, although if they do relax they will be able to get more power.”

Do you see a new wave of bands coming through?

“The most exciting thing about music today is music that I hate - and that’s good. For half a century, it has been guitar, bass, drums playing E, A and D chords and that’s how I like it. But Kanye, Kendrick and all these new guys are making music utterly alien to me and that is what they’re supposed to be doing.

"There’s no guitar, no drum set, it is a completely different way of making music which is utterly sacrilegious of course, but at last there has been a revolution in music. When I drive my 17 year old to school I am exposed to this music and I have enormous respect for it but I will go back to listening to Stevie Ray Vaughan, because I’m an old bastard.

"I went with my daughter to see Flying Lotus, it was just one guy, no band, a very intense light show, but just one guy.”

Is it tougher for bands now compared to the early days of The Police?

“Any kid in his home can make a record today. In olden times, you had to go to the man to give you the money to go to the studio. You could only make music with a record deal.

"Nowadays, you just need a laptop, you don’t need the man, you don’t need the studio. That is great for culture because it is campfire music. It means that the talent pool is much wider, more people with the gift have access to making music.

"The bad news is that every damn fool is out there making records so the competition is way stiffer than it used to be. I think it is a net gain; the fact music is more easily made means there is more of it and more for us punters to choose from.”