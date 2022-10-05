The Sabre joins Music Man's more affordable Sterling line at last

The sharp contemporary specs include Fishman Fluence humbuckers, stainless steel frets and roasted maple neck

The Sabre has joined the Sterling by Music Man line-up, offering more players the chance to enjoy an electric guitar design with a versatile and contemporary spec. And at under half the price of the Music Man original.

The Sterling version of the Sabre is offered in Cobra Burst and Deep Blue Burst flame maple top finishes, on a nyatoh body. IT features a roasted maple neck with stainless steel frets. Locking tuners and Fishman Fluence Modern active humbuckers make this a contemporary-spec guitar. 

The demos here showcase it for both clean and overdriven rock tones, and the Sabre offers three-way switching in addition to Fishman's dual voices. 

The Sterling By Music Man's MAP is $1,499.99 but right now we're seeing UK street prices of around £1,900 – possibly reflecting the current turn of events with the exchange rate. 

