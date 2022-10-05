The Sabre joins Music Man's more affordable Sterling line at last

The Sabre has joined the Sterling by Music Man line-up, offering more players the chance to enjoy an electric guitar design with a versatile and contemporary spec. And at under half the price of the Music Man original.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Ernie Ball Music Man ) (Image credit: Ernie Ball Music Man )

The Sterling version of the Sabre is offered in Cobra Burst and Deep Blue Burst flame maple top finishes, on a nyatoh body. IT features a roasted maple neck with stainless steel frets. Locking tuners and Fishman Fluence Modern active humbuckers make this a contemporary-spec guitar.

The demos here showcase it for both clean and overdriven rock tones, and the Sabre offers three-way switching in addition to Fishman's dual voices.

The Sterling By Music Man's MAP is $1,499.99 but right now we're seeing UK street prices of around £1,900 – possibly reflecting the current turn of events with the exchange rate.

More info at Sterling By Music Man (opens in new tab)