Steinberg’s UR22mkII Production Pack gives you everything you need to start recording music on a computer

If you want to start recording on your computer, a one-stop package that gives you everything required to do it makes a certain amount of sense, and that’s what Steinberg is offering with its UR22mkII Production Pack.
This contains not only the UR22mkII audio interface, but also the ST-H01 studio headphones, the ST-M01 studio condenser microphone (plus a microphone cable) and the Cubase Artist 9.5 DAW. You also get WaveLab Elements 9.5 for audio editing and mastering, and Cubasis LE 2 for the iPad so you can go mobile with your music making.
Aside from a MIDI keyboard, that’s pretty much everything you need to get going. OK, a set of monitors will eventually be on your shopping list, but the headphones should suffice in the short term.
The UR22mkII Production Pack costs €399. Find out more on the Steinberg website.
UR22mkII Production Pack features
- UR22mkII 24-bit/192 kHz USB 2.0 audio interface with 2 D-PRE Class-A discrete mic preamps supporting +48 V
- Analog 2 in and 2 out plus headphone output with individual volume control and MIDI input and output
- Latency-free hardware-based monitoring with a Mix knob
- Cubase Artist 9.5 music production system with complete audio/MIDI recording, editing and mixing tools
- Includes outstanding virtual instruments: HALion Sonic SE 3 workstation, MPC-style Groove Agent SE 4 drum machine, Padshop and Retrologue synthesizer
- Comes ready with a suite of over 70 audio and MIDI VST effect processors, including Pitch Correct for vocal intonation correction, extraordinary VST Amp Rack guitar tone suite and many more
- WaveLab Elements 9.5 personal audio editing system with powerful editing and analysis tools, a valuable selection of restoration and mastering plug-ins, a CD-burning engine and much more
- ST-M01 studio condenser microphone with mic mount and a low-noise microphone cable
- ST-H01 studio monitor headphones
- Cubasis LE DAW application for iOS