Steinberg Nuendo 8 lands with new functions and old friends

Version 8 of Steinberg’s advanced audio post-production system, Nuendo, has been released, having initially been announced at the Game Developer Conference in San Francisco earlier this year.

The new edition features a plethora of new tools, and top of the pile is Game Audio Connect 2, which transfers entire music compositions from Nuendo to the Wwise middleware while including audio and MIDI tracks along with cycle and cue markers.

Second up is Direct Offline Processing, with its Live!Rendering technology letting users apply frequently required processes in an offline plugin chain and render offline processes in real time. Thirdly, Renamer automatically assigns new names to events.

Moving on, and you have the Sound Randomizer plugin, which creates different variations of a sound instantaneously, adjusting pitch, timbre, impact and timing.

The newly-introduced Sampler Track allows users to drag and drop audio samples from the MediaBay into it in order to easily play and manipulate the samples.

It’s not all about brand new functionality, as Nuendo 8 borrows an old friend from the Cubase stable - Steinberg’s very own Retrologue 2 synthesizer, which was only previously available as a Nuendo Expansion Kit.

Other highlights are the User Profile Manager, HALion Sonic SE 3, the newly developed video engine, ADR enhancements, new effects processors, such as the eight-band fully parametric Frequency EQ, a fine selection of sounds taken from the 2017 Hybrid Library by Pro Sound Effects and much more.

The Nuendo 8 full retail version is available from resellers and through the Steinberg online store, with a suggested retail price of €1899. Various downloadable updates are also available. Customers who have activated Nuendo 7 or previous versions since 10 May 2017 are eligible for a free download of the latest version.

More information on Nuendo can be found on the Steinberg website.

