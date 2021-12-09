Steinberg is giving you a free LoFi Piano virtual instrument that promises “unique character”

Steinberg is kicking off the gifting season by letting you have LoFi piano, a new virtual instrument, for free.

Don’t expect a huge grand piano sound here; LoFi piano is built around samples of an upright that were captured by multiple carefully selected microphones. These were chosen to ensure that the tone has a mixture of warmth and grit, and puts a contemporary spin on a vintage piano sound.

You also get six “dusty” effects - Flutter, Compress, Saturate, Reduce, Filter and Reverb - which have just one control each. The built-in MIDI chord pads are designed to make it easy for you to create progressions.