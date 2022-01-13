Steinberg’s Dorico 4 notation software adds new MIDI and workflow features for composers

Steinberg has introduced Dorico 4, a new version of its notation and composition software. Each and every Dorico product has been updated, from the free iPad and SE variants to the more comprehensive Elements and Pro editions.

The idea here is to speed up your workflow, and there are plenty of new tools designed to help you do that. These include a dedicated MIDI Key Editor in Write mode, which runs alongside the standard notation, and Smart MIDI import, which is designed to make it easier to bring large orchestral templates into the software.

Allied to this is polyphonic MIDI transcription. Whether you’re importing MIDI or playing from a keyboard, different parts are now separated. Improvements have also been made to the Insert mode, which enables you to make rhythmic and musical changes mid-piece, and you can now make melodic and rhythmic transformations just by clicking.

There are new ways to record into Dorico, too: version 4 comes with an onscreen keyboard, fretboard and drum pads. Elsewhere, The Play mode has been streamlined, and the rebuilt mixer promises to be more responsive.

Other Dorico 4 highlights include native support for Apple silicon Macs and a new licensing system that removes the need for the USB-elicenser and enables you to simply sign-in to the software using your Steinberg ID.

Find out more about Dorico 4 on the Steinberg website. Dorico 4 Pro is priced at $580/€579, while Dorico Elements 4 costs $100/€100. There are also education and crossgrade prices.

Dorico for iPad remains free, with additional functionality available via an in-app subscription. Dorico SE 4 is completely free.