Is Steinberg’s new synth plugin bundle an Absolute bargain?

Steinberg has updated its Absolute bundle, a chunky music software collection that contains that company’s best plugin synths and workstations.

Now toting 28 instruments, Absolute 5 contains more than 130GB of content, and offers more than 7,500 presets.

New members of the Absolute family include Backbone , Steinberg’s drum resynthesizer plugin; Amped Elektra, which offers vintage keys; Electric Bass; and expansions for Padshop 2, Retrologue 2 and Groove Agent 5 (all of which are included in the bundle).

Of course, Absolute 5 also contains all the instruments from its predecessor - the likes of HALion 6 , HALion Sonic 3, The Grand 3 and many more.