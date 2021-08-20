Is Steinberg’s new synth plugin bundle an Absolute bargain?

Steinberg has updated its Absolute bundle, a chunky music software collection that contains that company’s best plugin synths and workstations.
Now toting 28 instruments, Absolute 5 contains more than 130GB of content, and offers more than 7,500 presets.
New members of the Absolute family include Backbone, Steinberg’s drum resynthesizer plugin; Amped Elektra, which offers vintage keys; Electric Bass; and expansions for Padshop 2, Retrologue 2 and Groove Agent 5 (all of which are included in the bundle).
Of course, Absolute 5 also contains all the instruments from its predecessor - the likes of HALion 6, HALion Sonic 3, The Grand 3 and many more.
Find out more on the Steinberg website. The instruments in Absolute 5 run on PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats; the price is $500/€499.