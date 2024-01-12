Start your year right with massive January sale discounts at Fender, Sweetwater, Guitar Center, Musician’s Friend and Positive Grid

Well, it's the start of a new year and that can only mean one thing - new gear! Many of our favourite retailers are kicking off 2024 in style by heavily discounting a slew of amazing music-making products. From electric guitars to beginner keyboards, drum sets, portable PA Systems, and microphones, there's something for everyone in these epic January sales.

As the music retailers get ready for the year ahead, they are slashing the price of last year’s stock – which is great news for you! Sweetwater is offering some great deals with up to 40% off overstock, B-stock, and demo gear , while Guitar Center is offering big money off all things electric until January 24th.

Now, if that wasn't enough, there's more! The folks over at Musician's Friend have just launched their massive Warehouse Sale, which sees giant discounts applied to big-name brands such as Gibson, Fender, Gretsch and more, and if you head over to Fender.com, you can score up to 60% off in their epic End of Year Sale .

Fender.com: Up to 60% off

Fender has kicked off the year in style with healthy discounts on everything from the Aerodyne and Affinity Series to Classic Vibe, Player and the Paranormal range. So, if you're in the market for a new Fender guitar, this is the place to go.

Guitar Center: All Things Electric Sale

Guitars, amps, pedals, electronic drum kits and PA speakers - it's all included in this massive January sale at Guitar Center. This sale runs until the 24th, so if you spot something you like, don't hang about.

Sweetwater: Up to 40% off

All the major brands are represented in Sweetwater's massive clearance sale. From Fender to Kramer, Friedman to Taylor there's something for everyone in this sale. You have until the 31st to get involved.

Musician's Friend: Warehouse Clearance Sale

From $300 off a Gibson Les Paul to $750 off a Martin Special 18, Musician's Friend aren't messing around in this January sale. There are hundreds of products included in the sale so we implore you to take a look for yourself.