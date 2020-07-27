More

Stairway allowed: St Vincent covers Led Zeppelin in tribute to guitarists everywhere

"Since guitar stores have been closed, I thought you might have missed the sound of someone fumbling through Stairway To Heaven"

Is Stairway ever truly denied? St Vincent doesn't think so, and as we recently noted how she's a pioneer in many aspects, we won't argue. Especially so when she's sending "love to all guitar players out there" as she laments the halcyon days of playing live shows with a run through of the iconic Zeppelin intro on her Music Man signature electric guitar.

Since guitar stores have been closed, I thought you might have missed the sound of someone fumbling through “stairway to heaven.” (Not pictured but honorable mention, “smoke on the water” “sweet home Alabama” “black dog” “where ever I may roam”). Love to all my guitar players out there. I know. I miss it too. St. Vincent

And it's not the first time she's shown her love for the Zeppelin on the 'gram either…

The moderately-played, half-remembered partial-cover of Led Zepplin’s “Dancing Days” that the world has been clamoring for FOR YEARS at long last. St. Vincent

