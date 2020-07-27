Stairway allowed: St Vincent covers Led Zeppelin in tribute to guitarists everywhere

Is Stairway ever truly denied? St Vincent doesn't think so, and as we recently noted how she's a pioneer in many aspects, we won't argue. Especially so when she's sending "love to all guitar players out there" as she laments the halcyon days of playing live shows with a run through of the iconic Zeppelin intro on her Music Man signature electric guitar.

And it's not the first time she's shown her love for the Zeppelin on the 'gram either…

The moderately-played, half-remembered partial-cover of Led Zepplin’s “Dancing Days” that the world has been clamoring for FOR YEARS at long last. St. Vincent A photo posted by @st_vincent on May 4, 2020 at 9:35am PDT

We also named St Vincent as one of our heroes of the fuzz pedal – and you can find out why here.