St Vincent on creating her signature Music Man guitar, avoiding playing clichés, and performance art

Your music is diverse - how often are guitar parts the starting point for compositions?

“Quite a lot of times. Melody, to me, is everything and there are a lot of melodies that I dream up that end up transposed onto guitar and end up being riffs. At the moment, I can only really speak of my current writing process, but it’s very guitar-heavy. My emotional spectrum on the instrument has gotten broader.”

[It's about] approaching the guitar from a melodic standpoint as a jumping-off point instead of relying solely on muscle memory

You play with quite a lot of dynamism - you’re up and down the fretboard with quite a percussive approach. Did you make a conscious effort not to play guitaristic clichés or is it just your voice on guitar… How did your style crystallise?

“I did try to shy away from the pitfalls of the poorly played blues guitar. I think, too, approaching the guitar from a melodic standpoint as a jumping-off point instead of relying solely on muscle memory - this might feel fun to play, but how does it sound?

“The ear and the heart are king. It’s fun to riff on the classic stuff that every guitar player knows, but I get away from that in particular because there is John Lee Hooker and there is Howlin’ Wolf and I don’t think that that’s where I need to add to the conversation.”

The revered guitarist Tuck Andress is a relative of yours. Was he an early influence and, if so, what’s so interesting about him as a player that you admire?

“Tuck’s my uncle and his influence on me is immense. I flatter myself to think that there is an actual genetic through-line to our playing - I mean, we’re obviously related and there are all manner of micro-movements that we might share.

“Tuck’s a total genius and he can make an instrument sound like 10 people playing. The level of skill and discipline it took for him to become a one-man guitar symphony is staggering. I’ve never seen anybody play like he can play - he’s the eighth wonder of the world.

“Tuck and Patti [his wife] took me out on tour with them when I was 15 years old to Japan, and to be a 15-year-old kid from Tulsa growing up in Dallas, all of a sudden being in Japan being their tour manager-slash-roadie, I got to see what it really meant to be a touring musician. And I got to see how much their show moved the audience, myself included, and it encouraged me to fall so deeply in love with music. I did and it’s never, ever let me down. It’s just the best thing.”