Spotify Wrapped 2023 is here, and Taylor Swift has been crowned the top global artist of the year

Spotify has taken the bow off its annual Wrapped package, which tells you everything you needed to know (possibly more than you wanted to know) about your listening habits in 2023. At the same time, the streaming giant has also unveiled its global end-of-year charts… and it turns out that these contain few surprises.

The news that Taylor Swift has been crowned Spotify’s top global artist of 2023 will come as a shock to pretty much nobody. Apple Music awarded her a similar honour earlier this week, and with more than 26.1 billion global streams since 1 January, she was a clear winner on Spotify, too.

To put that into some kind of context, data analysis by Vegas Gems estimates (very precisely) that this has earned Swift a staggering £72,118,541.25 in streaming revenue alone, and that’s before you factor in physical sales, Eras tour receipts, Eras film earnings and everything else.

Swift dethrones three-time-winner Bad Bunny at the top of the chart, with The Weeknd coming in at number three and Drake at four. Other artists to make the top 10 are Peso Pluma, Feid, Travis Scott, SZA, Karol G and Lana Del Rey.

In the top global songs chart, congratulations go to Miley Cyrus, who’ll be able to buy herself plenty more Flowers now that the track of the same name has hit number one. SZA’s Kill Bill and Harry Styles’ As It Was were next on the list, and although she didn’t top the chart, Taylor Swift has the distinction of being the only artist to have two songs in the top 10 (Cruel Summer and Anti-Hero).

Bad Bunny got one over on Swift in the top global albums chart, with his Un Verano Sin Ti relegating TayTay’s Midnights to number two. LPs by SZA, The Weeknd and Karol G round out the top five, with Morgan Wallen’s One Thing At A Time - the most popular album on Apple Music this year - ‘only’ making it to number six.

You can check out more stats on the Spotify Wrapped microsite and get your personal breakdown in the Spotify app.