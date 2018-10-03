Spitfire Audio releases its first annual celebrating 10 years of sample library creation

Spitfire Audio has released its first book, a 246-page visual magazine celebrating a decade of creating sample libraries and virtual instruments.

The annual is the first in a series and features behind the scenes photography and interviews chronicling the collaborations with the likes of Hans Zimmer, Ólafur Arnalds, and the London Contemporary Orchestra, in a collection of musically themed essays written by Pascal Wyse.

Wrapped in black plastic spiral binding, the book boasts behind the scenes photography of Schimmel Pianos and Harbeth Speakers, captured by Lee Kirby and Sophie-Harris Taylor, as well as original works by Isabel + Helen and Jan Buchczik.

Spitfire Audio co-founder Christian Henson had this to say: "There have been many surprises on this odyssey that is Spitfire Audio, an idea born in a pub in Soho with my business partner Paul over a decade ago.

"But one of the biggest is that what started as a mere idea; two guys wanting better sounding strings, has grown into an entire family – over 50 extraordinary people doing extraordinary things. All enabled by our extended family, comprised of thousands of like-minded talented people around the world who have given us trust, belief and vital feedback.

"So, as with any proud family, we thought it only appropriate to create a family album – an annual – as a memento of an incredible year that we have all shared together.”

The Spitfire Audio annual will be available worldwide exclusively on Spitfire Audio’s website from 5pm today, Wednesday 3 October.