OCS-45 is a “perfectly imperfect” cassette tape emulation plugin

It’s no secret that the cassette is having a bit of a moment right now - who would have thought a few years ago that new albums would once again be released ‘on tape’? - and plugins that emulate its lo-fi sound are springing up all over the place, too.

The latest to land in our digital deck is Spectral’s OCS-45. This enables you to choose from four cassette types (Ferric, Chromium, Ferrichrome, Metal) each of which has its own distinct character.

You can also select one of four Noise models, tweak the wow and flutter levels and dial in some dropouts. As well as the cassette emulation, OCS-45 also offers five distortion types.

Shipping with more than 80 nostalgic presets, OCS-45 runs on PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats. It’s available now priced at $15, or you can try it free for seven days.