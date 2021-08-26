Space Controller lets you pan your music just by pointing your mobile phone

Space Controller is a new plugin/app combo that takes a more hands-off approach to panning adjustment. In fact, it lets you position your sounds simply by pointing your mobile phone where you want them to go.

Created by Sound Particles, this works with all kinds of audio setups - stereo, 7.1.2, Ambisonics and binaural - and enables you to pan in either cube or sphere mode, depending on your preference.

You can control multiple tracks with one phone, or use multiple phones to control different channels.

The Space Controller app can connect to your system via Bluetooth or WiFi, but even if you don’t have your phone hooked up, you can still use the plugin as a regular panner.

“We felt that using knobs, joysticks or even the mouse were not the best ways to position sounds in 3D, so we searched for alternatives”, said Nuno Fonseca, founder and CEO of Sound Particles.

“Using a mobile phone makes the process straightforward - you simply point the device to the place where you want the sound to be positioned - easy, fast, precise and intuitive.”