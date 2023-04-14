NAMM 2023: Soundtoys SuperPlate gives you 5 classic reverbs that would cost a fortune and weigh a ton if you had the hardware

NAMM 2023 : Soundtoys has announced a bit of a five-for-one deal on vintage plate reverbs in the form of SuperPlate. Within it, you get five iconic reverbs plus a lot of added extras to help keep those plates spinning.

SuperPlate includes vintage emulations of an EMT 140, EMT 240, Audicon, EcoPlate III, and Stocktronics RX4000. It was largely developed because Soundtoys owns some of the legendary reverbs and simply "wanted to bring the distinctive sound of our collection into the world of modern audio".

After completing the collection by modelling privately owned reverbs, the company added analogue saturation by way of three flavours - Tube, Solid-State, and Clean -with the first two using models of EMT V54 and 162 preamps.

So far so vintage, but SuperPlate does include some modern upgrades. There are built-in modulation features and an EQ, plus extra reverb parameters such as infinite decay time, pre-delay and decay ducking.

Thanks to these 21st century features, SuperPlate is a much more viable and versatile plugin than it otherwise would have been - that's what Soundtoys CEO and lead designer Ken Bogdanowicz thinks, anyway. "We always try to take our effects beyond ‘simple emulations’, and with SuperPlate I feel like we found the perfect balance," he says.

SuperPlate will be sold individually for $149 or as part of the Soundtoys 5.4 bundle ($499) which now includes 22 effects. It's also an optional extra for Soundtoys Effect Rack owners, who get it for just $59.

There's more information at the Soundtoys website (opens in new tab), and more of the latest NAMM news on our NAMM 2023 main page.