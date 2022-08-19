Soundtoys adds VST3 support for Mac and Windows

Good news for Cubase users who've recently treated themselves to an M1-equipped (or brand new M2-equipped Mac). Soundtoys, the insanely popular and highly effective suite of plug-ins have just rolled out their latest beta version – 5.3.8 – that finally grants full VST3 support to M1 and M2 processor-equipped Apple Macs.

Previously those with the fancy new hardware, a copy of Cubase and purchase of famous Soundtoys products had been making do without their favourite plugins due to the current versions only offering VST2 on the M series.

While the update is a little late for owners of M1 Macs it's perfectly timed for new M2 owners should be receiving their new Macs fresh from Apple round about now.

While the update is still a beta (in a public beta test) it at least demonstrates that Soundtoys have got your back and the update you rightfully deserve will get you right on track. Sign up as a beta tester here and get your old Soundtoys goodness back up and running.

Best of all if you're yet to discover the delights of the Soundtoys suite you can sign up as a beta tester too, and enjoy 30 days of legendary classics as their Decapitator, EchoBoy, PrimalTap and Little AlterBoy.

Not in urgent need of VST3 support? As this is still a beta update Soundtoys recommend that you play it ultra-safe and wait for the official version before updating.