Soundbetter’s Butterfly Effect plugin is a vibey ambient reverb that can create instant meditative music from your melodic playing

Designed “to be felt more than heard”, Butterfly Effect is a new ambient reverb plugin that’s designed to generate pad-style beds from your melodic musings.

One obvious starting point would be to put it on a piano track - start playing and you’ll instantly get the kind of meditative music that fills all those ‘sleep’ and ‘concentration’ playlists. Butterfly Effect can also drive overtones and create cinematic sweeps from synth pads and strings, or add shimmer to clean guitars.

There are three ambient reverb engines that can be tweaked using various parameters that are spread across Particles, Filter, Blur, Motion and Space sections. The idea seems to be that the Butterfly Effect will act as a kind of musical partner, reacting to your playing in key and time.

The plugin runs on PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats and is available now for the introductory price of $74 (regular price will be $149). Find out more and download a demo on the Soundbetter website.