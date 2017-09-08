SOUND DESIGN INSPIRATION – Computer Music issue 248

Get this Issue Now

SOUND DESIGN INSPIRATION

Get ready to build jaw-dropping, track-ready sounds from scratch with our massive three-part sound design workshop!

Over 22 pages and 14 videos, you’ll find out how to:

Get to grips with modulation, from beginner to advanced

Master both traditional and ‘draw-your-own’ envelopes, LFOs and modulators

Get modulators modulating other modulators

Use sequencers and arpeggiators to create rhythmic synth lines

Design bespoke loops by drawing in regimented automation

Get your head around Bitwig Studio 2’s awesome in-DAW modulation

Use convolution processing for wacky results

Wield reverb and delay as creative sound design tools

Create synth presets on the fly – see us freestyle on video!

Get all this and more with Computer Music issue 248, and check out one of the videos below.

EXCLUSIVE FIRST TEST: NATIVE INSTRUMENTS MASCHINE MK3 AND KOMPLETE KONTROL MK2

Following a top-secret visit from the Native Instruments team, Computer Music managed to get their hands on these incredible two new products ahead of release! Read our first test impressions in CM248, and get the lowdown in MusicRadar’s news story.

FREE PC/MAC PLUGIN – HORNET FREMO

Buy this issue of CM (print or digital) and get an exclusive plugin you can’t get anywhere else! Italian plugin experts HoRNet have pulled out all the stops to bring you FreMo, a highly creative PC/Mac frequency/ring modulator effect.

See it in action in the below video, and get the full spec on the FreMo page.

PRODUCER MASTERCLASS: SECRET CINEMA

Dutch techno maven Jeroen Verheij (AKA Secret Cinema) has been making classic tracks since the early nineties, and now he invites Computer Music to see how he does it!

In this exclusive video, Jeroen breaks down the immense track Ex-Drummer from his latest release, the Seance EP on his own Gem Records.

See the first part of the video below, and get access to the full 90-minute video only in Computer Music issue 248.

CM PLUGINS MODULAR MASTERCLASS

Untangle those virtual patch cables, get patchin’ and pursue the creative spark of modular synthesis with our essential course!

From the low-pass gate and Buchla bongo through to Berlin School sequencing and self-generating sounds, we show you all the ins and outs of modular synthesis – all from the comfort of your DAW!

Get the full course with CM248, and watch one of the videos below.

ALSO IN THIS ISSUE

Get 2GB of samples, including a brand-new, exclusive Deep Chords & Stabs pack!

We have a little more conversation with pop star turned A-list composer Junkie XL in our six-page interview

Swot up on basic jazz harmony in our music theory regular

Ed Sheeran engineer Will Hicks reveals his five fave pieces of software

Uncover Tascam’s Portastudio in this month’s Blast from the Past

Find out about Audio Damage Phosphor 2, Tokyo Dawn Labs’ Limiter 6 GE, Serato Sample and loads more in this month's Reviews section

