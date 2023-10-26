Sophie Lloyd celebrates Halloween with a spooktacular take on Enter Sandman, a tarantula and her vocal debut

With Halloween fast approaching Sophie Lloyd and her Kiesel signature model have gone to town with a 'shred version' of Metallica's Enter Sandman. And all in the name of theatrics she even wore some unnerving contact lenses for the video that she couldn't actually see through.

Oh, there's a tarantula crawling across her face – and the song features her vocal debut too. Check it all out below.

Sophie – who recently celebrated passing one-million subscribers to her YouTube channel – will release her debut album Imposter Syndrome on 10 November and you can preorder it here.

The 11-track album features guests including Lzzy Hale, Steel Pather's Michael Starr, Trivium's Matt Heafy and Black Stone Cherry's Chris Robertson.