Lzzy Hale on Halestorm, Hetfield and channelling Lemmy

“I became a guitar player because I wanted to become a bad ass,” says Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale. “There was no other reason.”

If being a bad ass guitarist, songwriter and frontwoman was the goal, then it’s pretty much mission accomplished. Lzzy, who founded Halestorm with little brother Arejay back when she was 13 and he was just ten, is about to head into the studio to record album three on the back of some serious success.

To date, Lzzy has fronted the band through thousands of shows, penned the Grammy-winning Love Bites…(So Do I) and has her own signature guitar built by Gibson. Not bad, right?

We sat down with Lzzy to get her take on the journey from piano-playing teen to rock goddess...