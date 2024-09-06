Sony promises to balance sound, comfort and affordability with its MDR-M1 Reference Closed Monitor Headphones

Sony has just dropped a new pair of monitor headphones, joining the brand's venerable MDR-7506 cans at the more affordable end of the price spectrum with a few modern touches to warrant the extra $150.

The headphones feature new drivers developed specifically for the MDR-M1s, carefully fine-tuned to improve accuracy and reproduction across the frequency spectrum, giving the MDR-M1s an ultra-wide frequency response of 5Hz-80kHz.

A closed acoustic structure provides superior sound isolation to prevent noise leaking in or out of the headphones while recording, while a tuned opening keeps low-end under control by acting as a ventilation hole, enhancing the headphones' bass response.

Much like the MDR-7506, these are lightweight headphones designed to remain comfortable during lengthy studio sessions, combining "studio sound quality with extreme comfort and reliability".

Sony tells us that the MDR-M1s were developed in collaboration with renowned sound engineers, including Mike Piacentini of Battery Studios. "MDR-M1 are a great entry point for any creator who wants to be sure that the sound they are hearing in the studio translates to the end user in the best way possible," he says.

If you're working with immersive audio, you'll be pleased to know that the MDR-M1s are compatible with Sony's 360 Virtual Mixing Environment, which models the acoustics of an immersive audio studio using spatial sound technology.

Available for pre-order now, the MDR-M1 headphones are priced at $249.99.

Find out more on Sony's website.