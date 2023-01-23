Sonus Dept. releases experimental Max for Live device collection Abstructs

Italian developer Sonus Dept. has announced the release of Abstructs, a collection of twelve Max for Live devices aimed at experimental sound designers and electronic music producers.

According to Sonus Dept., the devices are "able to create sounds or perform sonic transformations that are typical to certain abstract electronic music and sound art". The bundle contains a variety of tools, including AbstractSynth, a polysynth geared towards atmospheric sounds, BrokenDelays, a generative delay effect, and Disturbances, a stutter and noise generator.

Also included are MadHatter, a polyphonic hi-hat synthesizer, OneToMany, a sampler with generative functions, and Essential, an effect that "analyzes the spectrum of the incoming sound and returns only its most prominent features". We've copied the full list below.

Abstructs will set you back €15 - not bad for 12 M4L devices. You'll need Ableton Live Suite version 10.1.30+, or Ableton Live Standard with the Max for Live add-on, to use the devices. Both Windows and Mac are supported.

