Sonic Youth are selling over 200 pieces of guitar and tech gear - and you could buy it

Sonic Youth are famed for their unconventional approach to gear, whether it’s their love of the then-unappreciated Fender Jazzmaster or any number of weird and wonderful pedals, and now the band are selling a load of their guitar, bass, tech and drum equipment on Reverb.

Guitars include a ’70s Fender Telecaster Deluxe used by Lee Ranaldo, Jim O'Rourke, and Mark Ibold from 1987 to 2009, and Ranaldo's Travis Bean TB1000A Artist.

There’s also a Kim Gordon-played blue Fender Precision Bass, which was then used by Thurston Moore, along with a Copper Sparkle Ibanez Talman.

Image 1 of 15 Fender Mocha Telecaster Deluxe Image 2 of 15 Travis Bean TB1000A Artist Image 3 of 15 Fender P-Bass Image 4 of 15 Ibanez Talman Image 5 of 15 Fender Jazzmaster MIJ Candy Apple Red Image 6 of 15 Fender Jazzmaster MIJ Sunburst Image 7 of 15 Klon Centaur Image 8 of 15 Mu-Tron Bi-Phase Image 9 of 15 Paul Cochrane Tim Overdrive Image 10 of 15 Moog Moogerfooger 12 Stage Phaser Image 11 of 15 Ludwig Phase II Guitar Synthesizer Image 12 of 15 Analogman King Of Tone Image 13 of 15 Ace Tone Top-5 Electronic Organ Image 14 of 15 Yamaha SY-22 Image 15 of 15 Gretsch Round Badge Snare (14x6) & Tom (12x8) Aqua Satin Flame

Naturally, there’s also a Jazzmaster or two: a MIJ Candy Apple Red example played by Moore for a decade, and a Ranaldo-played Sunburst Jazz.

Over 100 pedals round out the shop, including Ranaldo’s silver Klon Centaur.

Take a look at some of the highlights above, and head over to Reverb for more info. The shop officially opens on 30 October.