Sonic Youth are selling over 200 pieces of guitar and tech gear - and you could buy it

Offsets and pedals galore

Sonic Youth are famed for their unconventional approach to gear, whether it’s their love of the then-unappreciated Fender Jazzmaster or any number of weird and wonderful pedals, and now the band are selling a load of their guitar, bass, tech and drum equipment on Reverb.

Guitars include a ’70s Fender Telecaster Deluxe used by Lee Ranaldo, Jim O'Rourke, and Mark Ibold from 1987 to 2009, and Ranaldo's Travis Bean TB1000A Artist.

There’s also a Kim Gordon-played blue Fender Precision Bass, which was then used by Thurston Moore, along with a Copper Sparkle Ibanez Talman.

Naturally, there’s also a Jazzmaster or two: a MIJ Candy Apple Red example played by Moore for a decade, and a Ranaldo-played Sunburst Jazz.

Over 100 pedals round out the shop, including Ranaldo’s silver Klon Centaur.

Take a look at some of the highlights above, and head over to Reverb for more info. The shop officially opens on 30 October.

