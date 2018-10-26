Sonic Youth are selling over 200 pieces of guitar and tech gear - and you could buy it

Sonic Youth are famed for their unconventional approach to gear, whether it’s their love of the then-unappreciated Fender Jazzmaster or any number of weird and wonderful pedals, and now the band are selling a load of their guitar, bass, tech and drum equipment on Reverb.
Guitars include a ’70s Fender Telecaster Deluxe used by Lee Ranaldo, Jim O'Rourke, and Mark Ibold from 1987 to 2009, and Ranaldo's Travis Bean TB1000A Artist.
There’s also a Kim Gordon-played blue Fender Precision Bass, which was then used by Thurston Moore, along with a Copper Sparkle Ibanez Talman.
Fender Mocha Telecaster Deluxe
Travis Bean TB1000A Artist
Fender P-Bass
Ibanez Talman
Fender Jazzmaster MIJ Candy Apple Red
Fender Jazzmaster MIJ Sunburst
Klon Centaur
Mu-Tron Bi-Phase
Paul Cochrane Tim Overdrive
Moog Moogerfooger 12 Stage Phaser
Ludwig Phase II Guitar Synthesizer
Analogman King Of Tone
Ace Tone Top-5 Electronic Organ
Yamaha SY-22
Gretsch Round Badge Snare (14x6) & Tom (12x8) Aqua Satin Flame
Naturally, there’s also a Jazzmaster or two: a MIJ Candy Apple Red example played by Moore for a decade, and a Ranaldo-played Sunburst Jazz.
Over 100 pedals round out the shop, including Ranaldo’s silver Klon Centaur.
Take a look at some of the highlights above, and head over to Reverb for more info. The shop officially opens on 30 October.