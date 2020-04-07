Sonible and Focusrite’s free Balancer plugin promises to ‘balance your audio tracks in seconds’

In a bid to get you to ‘stay@home and create’, Sonible and Focusrite have made their Balancer plugin available as a free download until 13 April. This promises to balance your audio tracks automatically in a matter of seconds.

Thanks to AI technology, Balancer can ‘listen’ to any audio material for a few seconds, then use the information that it gathers to automatically correct deficiencies in the spectral balance of the signal. To help the plugin out, you can select from different profiles, which tell Balancer what kind of instrument or voice it’s working with.

Balancer features Sonible’s smart:engine, which is used to power its smart:comp, smart:EQ 2 and smart:EQ live plugins.