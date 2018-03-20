More

Solar unleashes signature guitar for The Haunted/Witchery’s Patrik Jensen

Ola Englund’s co introduces E1.6 Jensen

Solar Guitars, the electric co owned by YouTube guitar whiz Ola Englund, has announced the E1.6 Jensen, signature guitar model for The Haunted/Witchery’s Patrik Jensen.

Based on the Solar E, the Jensen boasts a “comfortable, mean and sharp-looking” armrest, EMG 85/81 humbuckers, a black open pore swamp ash body and Jensen’s ‘impact wave’ fret markers.

“With my new Solar E1.6 Jensen guitar I finally have an instrument that combines all the hardware features I expect from an exceptional guitar,” says Patrik Jensen.

“Not only does the guitar look amazing, but the guitar also plays with such ease that I can fully focus on getting the most out of the songs I play, rather than having to focus on getting the guitar to do what I want…”

The Solar E1.6 Jensen is available now for $999/€999 from Solar Guitars.

