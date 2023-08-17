SnapBeat could be the simplest, cutest lo-fi sampler you can buy

If you thought that the Chompi sampler was seductively simple, wait until you get a load of SnapBeat, a gorgeous looking lo-fi gadget that strips things back even more.

Sticking to the maxim that “simple is fun”, this retro-styled device (we’re getting BBC Micro vibes) enables you to sample via a 3.5mm audio input just by pressing a key. You can trim your recordings via a dial and the numeric display, and the keys along the bottom of the unit enable you to play up to eight sounds at the same time.

You can also use these sounds to record beats - a track edit mode enables you to arrange these into complete tracks.

As well as the audio input, there are outputs for headphones and active speakers, and SnapBeat is completely open-source. Early adopters can purchase it as a pre-soldered board for $140, or fully assembled in a case for $180. These offers apply until 25 and 31 August respectively, after which the prices will rise to $160 and $200.