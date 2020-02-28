Slipknot’s Jay Weinberg: Winning MusicRadar Best Metal Drummer Award is “very flattering, and I'm honoured”

Slipknot's Jay Weinberg has spoken about being awarded the title of Best Metal Drummer in MusicRadar's 2019 Drum Polls.

In an interview with Kaoss TV, Weinberg said, "It's very flattering, and I'm honoured to receive any kind of recognition like that,".

"I'm grateful that people choose to spend time with our music and take notice of whatever contribution I've given to our music, the collective of Slipknot. That means a lot to me."

"Music is so subjective, and somebody's favorite drummer is somebody else's… I don't know. With anything subjective like that, I'm very appreciative of it, but, to me, what I'm most honoured by is that people choose to interact with the music in some way and let it into their lives and come out to the shows. That, to me, is the real concrete… you know, that's what that means. I'm honoured, I'm flattered, but the work continues every day. It's not really something that I think about every day. I'm appreciative that people interact with our music. That's pretty much the main point."

The award followed the release of We Are Not Your Kind - Slipknot's second album with Weinberg who replaced revered drummer, Joey Jordison in 2014. The Best Metal Drummer category saw Weinberg nominated against some tough competition, including Paul Bostaph (Slayer), Ray Luzier (Korn), Art Cruz (Lamb Of God) and more.