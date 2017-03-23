Slaves' Laurie Vincent on Take Control, Mike D and his mammoth guitar rig

Kent duo Slaves are successfully prodding a pacified rock scene. All they need is an errant Beastie Boy, a stack of riffs and a ludicrous amount of amplifiers…

"Er, could I have a mint tea, please?" We're sat in the Gothic back room of Manchester’s grand Albert Hall with Laurie Vincent, guitarist with the UK’s best contemporary punk band, Slaves.

Laurie is a graduate of the Joe Strummer school: an earnest-type, trying to speak clearly in an industry that is prone to inflate

He has a thick Kent accent, a spider web tattoo covering a half-shaved head and impeccable manners. His band, a two-piece completed by drummer/vocalist Isaac Holman, make a sound that’s somewhere between malfunctioning heavy machinery, Crass and Jamie T, although that remit has been considerably expanded of late.

Across the big leather sofa on which he dwells, Laurie’s pregnant wife, Emma, is sitting with her feet up. She’s due “in 1.5 weeks” and is touring the UK with the band. It’s a scene of domestic bliss, albeit one that revolves around the mechanics of nightly headline shows. Emma has recently had a baby shower and Laurie is still smarting.

“They all came round, trashed my house and I had to clear it up,” he says, sounding somewhat aggrieved. “They did bring gifts, though, so I am grateful.”

Much has been written about how Laurie is surprisingly pleasant, given his Oi! stylings and boisterous noise preferences, but this says a lot more about the assumptions and prejudices of journalists than the man himself.

We must admit we like him immediately, but it’s more accurate to think of Laurie as a graduate of the Joe Strummer school of rock stars: an earnest-type, trying to speak clearly in an industry that is prone to inflate and complicate.

I was quite aware that, to be a band like us and do two albums on a major label without getting dropped was quite rare

Laurie and Isaac’s message is getting through, though. Slaves prodding, abrasive first album Are You Satisfied? debuted in the top 10 and received a Mercury nomination. Their second, 2016’s Take Control, produced by Beastie Boy Mike D - who asked for the job - has upped the weirdness, incorporating metal riffs, electronic elements and a 44-second tune called Fuck The Hi-Hat, yet still peaked at number 6 in the charts.

“Coming out of the first album with such critical acclaim or whatever, we were confident, but I think we held back a bit,” says Laurie. “Isaac’s rapping on this album and there’s songs with keyboards and we just went for it. I was quite aware that, to be a band like us and do two albums on a major label without getting dropped was quite rare, so [I thought] ‘Let’s use this time to fuck around.’”

Don't Miss

Slaves' Laurie Vincent: the 10 records that changed my life

Slaves drummer Isaac Holman talks Take Control