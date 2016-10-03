Slaves' Laurie Vincent: the 10 records that changed my life

Thundering Tunbridge Wells punk duo Slaves first burst into public consciousness back in 2015 when their debut album Are You Satisfied? soared into the top 10 in the UK, garnering a Mercury Music Prize nomination in the process.

As a live act, the band’s stand-up drummer Isaac Holman and guitarist/bassist Laurie Vincent have built up a fearsome reputation, repeatedly scorching the minds and souls of audiences the world over with their aggressive, tight, sweat-soaked sets, while Laurie's keen ear for riffs saw him voted Total Guitar's best new guitarist of 2015.

September 2016 sees the release of Slaves’ second album Take Control, produced by none other than ex-Beastie Boy, Mike D, who was already a fan of the Kent two-piece by the time he hooked up with them.

“I think [Mike D] got handed our first record by one of his friends and said he loved it,” says Laurie Vincent.

“Then, through someone else, he ended up talking to our manager and A&R. Mike was up for working with Slaves, so we ended up having a phone call and he said he wanted to take Are You Satisfied? and make something even better.

“He said, ‘I’m not interested in making this album again. It’s great, but I want to make something bigger and better’ and we just seized the opportunity, I guess.”

What kind of initial production chats did Slaves have with the NYC hip-hop legend?

“We spent a lot of time talking about writing and how we write,” explains Vincent.

“I think it’s fair to say that sometimes we used to just finish a song and not really reflect on it. We’d just move on and we wouldn’t really think about hooks either.

Mike was like, ‘I want to push you, and if I don’t think your demos are good enough, I want you to rewrite them

“Mike was kind of like, ‘I want to push you, and if I don’t think your demos are good enough, I want you to rewrite them.’ Before, maybe we wouldn’t have been willing to do that.

“We spent ages talking about bands we liked, and I was talking about Gang Of Four and The Specials and The Clash and Black Flag. I think he was surprised that we knew all of those bands so well.

“In terms of arrangements, he really did push us, and songs we thought were going to be singles, he thought should be B-sides. He was just really honest with us and made us think about everything a lot more.”

Sound-wise, Take Control certainly packs a sucker punch, and nailing Isaac Holman’s unique, full-throttle drumming was always going to be key.

“One thing Mike brought to the recording process was really wanting to make the drums sound good,” Laurie tells us.

“He has this bee in his bonnet about old hardcore records and old punk records that, at the time, were great, but when you listen back, some sound really badly recorded. He was saying, as a drummer, it frustrated him hugely. There was a lot of emphasis on getting everything recorded really well but without losing its raw edge.”

Before we move on to Laurie Vincent’s life-changing records, we just wanted to ask about the guitars and gear he utilised across the new record…

“I’d just bought a Gibson SG, and I was using that in the studio a lot and I always play my Mustang bass,” he explains.

“A few songs like Cold Hard Floor and Steer Clear were recorded at Shoreditch Grind. There’s a little demo-ing studio above the coffee house, and I used a Fender Telecaster there. We were just writing so I wasn’t using my touring rig. I also used a Vox Apache bass and so did Isaac on one of the songs.

“I switched around with the guitars a lot… and I also used a Selmer head. My favourite distortion pedal comes from New York and is made by Big Ear, which is still quite a boutique company. I’ve been playing their pedals for the past two or three years and they are my favourite go-to effects.”

Take Control by Slaves is out now.