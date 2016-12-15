The 8 best new guitarists in the world right now

The Total Guitar Best in guitars 2016 polls have received over 68,000 votes, and we're now ready to roll out the winners. The nominees were what we considered to be the guitarists and guitar gear that have excelled in 2016. Here, we present the best new guitarist of 2016. First up we have Dean McMullen of Muncie Girls…

Seemingly from out of nowhere Muncie Girls appeared with a clutch of brilliant punk pop tunes and an insanely catchy noise for a humble three-piece.

Guitarist Dean McMullen wears his ‘90s influences on his sleeve and his playing on the band’s debut From Caplan To Belsize helped edge it into our top 10 albums of the year.