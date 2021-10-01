Slate Digital claims to have beaten Auto-Tune at its own game with the new MetaTune plugin

If you’re going to create an automatic tuning plugin, it’s inevitable that it will be compared to Antares Auto-Tune, so Slate Digital is coming out fighting, claiming that MetaTune is “the best automatic tuner on earth”.

Of course, a lot of people don’t want an automatic tuning plugin for practical purposes - they simply want to create ‘that’ vocal effect. MetaTune promises to give it to you, with enhanced features such as Negative Speed and Note Stabilizer offering you more options and control.

Allied to this is an easy-to-use interface that’s said to be accessible even to those who know nothing about scales and chords, with so-called HeatMaps showing you where your notes are landing and how they’re being adjusted.

There are also Groups, which enable you to make adjustments to multiple instances of MetaTune simultaneously. This should ease the process of making across-the-board key changes.

MetaTune is available now priced at $199 (iLok USB dongle required), and is also included in Slate Digital’s All Access subscription bundle. It runs on PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats.