Watch Slash, Def Leppard's Phil Collen and Stone Temple Pilots' Robert DeLeo cover Jimi Hendrix's Fire

Def Leppard guitarist Phil Collen and Stone Temple Pilots bassist Robert DeLeo are already bandmates in Delta Deep, but the addition of Slash and his signature 'Victoria' Les Paul Goldtop on a live cover of Jimi Hendrix classic Fire above takes things to a whole new… temperature.

They were joined by Delta Deep drummer Forrest Robinson for the live stream performance on 6 June as part of the in aid of the LA Zoo. Slash is a passionate supporter of the zoo and has donated his own pet snakes to it in the past.