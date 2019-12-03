Rig tour: Stone Temple Pilots

Dean: “I have a five-bay patch that I go from throughout the night; 1 and 2 are my kind of clean. Patch 3 is a wetter tone. So 1 and 2 are the same, 3 and 4 are the same but 2 and 4 are just louder. If I want to get into a solo. I hit the 4 patch for the chorus on Dead And Bloated for just a big [makes distorted noise] just to move everyone’s hats out there!

"Then the 5 patch is a big wet solo patch I use a couple of times throughout the night but generally I solo on the 4 patch.”

Boss CE-2W

Dean: “I drastically went through my effects when we were playing with Chester [Bennington]. I felt there was too much chorus. I want to dial that down and hear more of the guitar, not so much of the effects. But it definitely comes in handy.

"The way I had it set is I wanted it to appear as if another guitar was coming in. An example is Trippin’ On A Hole In A Paper Heart. I’ll play that clean and then when I come to the chorus it just sounds like a whole other guitar is coming in. It was just more of a differentiation, to give the illusion another guitar is coming in. And I know Hootsie, he does some stuff out front too.”

I’m not using it for a chorus, I’m trying to emulate a Leslie Dean DeLeo

“I was using a CE-1, that old Roland thing, forever and ever. They were original from back in the day but there was just too much stuff to break getting moved around.

"I finally succumbed to [another] pedal. But I’m not using it for a chorus, I’m trying to emulate a Leslie. I’ve got it really cranked up and it’s the pedal that I found that wouldn’t give me that detuned chorusy thing, I just wanted that fast Leslie sound.”

Dunlop Echoplex delay

Dean: "This is a cool slapback, I have it set on a nice tight delay. It’s kind of cool to solo with at times when you’re playing those country licks. We were doing [Middle Of Nowhere], the first song on the record with Jeff [Gutt, vocals] and that pedal came in handy for that.”