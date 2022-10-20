Slash talks Guns N' Roses album plans and new songs arriving soon: "There's a couple of epic ones coming out"

Slash has revealed that new Guns N' Roses music is coming soon. While previous talk has suggested the band have worked on Chinese Democracy era material alongside classic era members Slash and Duff McKagan, the guitarist has now suggested the best is yet to come.

In addition to the two songs Hard Skool and Absurd from this batch of older material that have already been released, the guitarist has confirmed new plans on that front. In addition, he's also thinking ahead to a fresh Guns album. And he's wants to push on with it soon.

We have one more tour left to do next summer, and then that'll free us up to be able to go in and work on a new record

"I wanna go in and cut a whole brand new record at some point, probably sooner than later," he told Eddie Trunk on SiriusXM's Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk. But there's the aforementioned older material to come out before then.

"But other than that, we have stuff that we've still got to come out," Slash continued. "So that's gonna be coming out piecemeal over the next — I don't know — over the next few months or something like that. So that's basically it. We have one more tour left to do next summer, and then that'll free us up to be able to go in and work on a new record."

While Chinese Democracy era songs Absurd (a reworking of the composition previously known as Silkworms) and Hard Skool have already been released with Duff and Slash's contributions, it sounds like the best is yet to come on that front.

"There's a handful of those songs that we actually fixed up and did when we were in lockdown," Slash told Trunk. "So those have yet to be released. So those are gonna come out. They're really good, too. So I'm excited for those. We're just gonna put out like one or two songs, and another one or two songs. And I think that's gonna be pretty much all of 'em. I'm not sure exactly how many we did in total."

And fans hoping for the kind of Guns N Roses showcased on tracks like Estranged and Coma might be in luck. "These other ones, they don't have the same kind of amount of history, 'cause I know Hard Skool seriously has… [it] goes way back. But there's a couple of epic ones coming out, so I'm excited about that."

So the suggestion seems to be that these songs don't date back as far as the Chinese Democracy era and here's hoping Slash gets to properly put his playing stamp on them.